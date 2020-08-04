ROCK HILL, S.C. — York County deputies responded to a death investigation Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a call came in at a home on Yorkdale Drive in Rock Hill around 10:45 a.m.

Deputies had been in and out of the house several times over the course of the afternoon, before the sheriff's office cleared the scene shortly after 3 p.m.

At this time all that has been confirmed is that a death investigation is underway. Officials have not released specific information about the nature of the death, and the name of the deceased has not been released.

The York County Sheriff’s Office forensics unit and the York County coroner responded to the scene.

While York County officials have not released details of the investigation at the time, the York County Sheriff’s Office public information office described this situation as “terrible.”

The sheriff’s office is waiting to release any further information until all family has been notified.

Officials say there is no current danger to the community.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

These states have issued stay-at-home orders, here's what that means

VERIFY: False claim alleging a Harvard professor was arrested for selling virus got more than one thing wrong

VERIFY: Facebook ad referenced unfinished research for phony mask product

Justice delayed: Coronavirus crisis upends courts system across US