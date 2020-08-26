Concord man to be set free after maintaining innocence for 44 years

Ronnie Long has spent 44 years in prison for a rape he says he didn’t commit.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Concord man who has been fighting for his freedom for over four decades will be freed from prison, his attorney announced Wednesday.

The State of North Carolina filed a motion Wednesday with the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate Long's conviction. They're asking the court to issue the mandate immediately.

Jamie Lau, Long's attorney from the Innocence Project, announced Wednesday the State of North Carolina filed a motion with the Fourth Circuit asking them to immediately issue the mandate in Long’s case.

"The state said it will ask the district court to enter a writ vacating Ronnie’s conviction," his attorney said. "While it will take some time for the courts to do what is needed to vacate the conviction, the State has set in motion a process that will lead to Ronnie's freedom."

Earlier this week, a federal appeals court ruled 9-6 in Long’s favor saying the lower court was wrong by not closely examining Long's potential innocence. Three of the judges said they believed Long is innocent and had his rights violated. Those judges said the case should be closed based on what they saw as “extreme and continuous police misconduct” — that included lab tests that show Long was “not linked to the crime scene in any way.”

"Liberty means something you don’t just take away a person's freedom it means something," Judge James Wynn said at the time.

Wynn was one of the 15 judges of the fourth circuit federal appeals court who heard arguments about whether to overturn Ronnie long’s conviction.

Procedural steps remain but once the conviction is vacated, Long would be released.

"He grateful, overwhelmed, and looks forward to reuniting with his loved ones," Lau said Wednesday.

"I've been crying happy tears it's amazing," Long's wife Ashleigh told WCNC Charlotte's Michelle Boudin. "It seems surreal."

Long has spent 44 years in prison. He believes he was convicted because he’s Black.

An all-White jury heard the case back in 1976, at a time when racial tensions ran high in Concord.

Judge Wynn, who grew up in Concord, previously said, “There were Black men being prosecuted wrongfully.”

Lau says his appeal is simple: based largely on the fact Concord Police detectives hid evidence that pointed to another suspect. Van Isenhour was one of those detectives.

"The defendant did not receive a fair trial," Lau previously told WCNC Charlotte.

Phillip Rubin, the attorney for the state of North Carolina, previously argued there was not enough to overturn Long’s conviction.

“Because of the totality of this record, and how it demonstrates the jury's verdict of guilty, [the sentence] would be unchanged by the undisclosed evidence in this case," Rubin said.

But several judges seemed to disagree: questioning the victim's accusation of Long, questioning much of the physical evidence in the case, and the way the evidence was handled.