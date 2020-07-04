SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police Department detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the 900 block of Fairmont Avenue.

A 59-year-old woman was found dead in her home, police say. She had not been seen for several days before the police were notified. The identity of the woman has not been released.

Due to the circumstances surrounding her death, the police department is investigating it as a suspicious death.

No other information has been released at this time.

