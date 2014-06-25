x
SBI investigating Anson County Chamber of Commerce

According to the SBI, the Wadesboro Police Department requested the SBI's assistance to investigate allegations regarding the county chamber.

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Anson County Chamber of Commerce is under investigation. 

Details are limited at this time, but the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirmed to WCNC Charlotte it is working with the Wadesboro Police Department on the case.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further information has been made public at this time. 

