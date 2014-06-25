SBI investigating Anson County Chamber of Commerce

According to the SBI, the Wadesboro Police Department requested the SBI's assistance to investigate allegations regarding the county chamber.

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Anson County Chamber of Commerce is under investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further information has been made public at this time.

