One dead, one injured in shooting, stabbing incident at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Patrol officers with Marine Corps Base Camp responded to a 911 call at an on-base residence at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Officers discovered a man who had died from an apparent gunshot wound. They also found another man seriously injured with multiple stab wounds.

The stabbing victim was transported to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and is currently being treated for his injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The name of the deceased will be released 24 hours after the notification of next of kin.