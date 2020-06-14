x
Skip Navigation

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

investigations

One dead, one injured in shooting, stabbing incident at Camp Lejeune

The incident is currently under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
Credit: WRAL (NBC)

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Patrol officers with Marine Corps Base Camp responded to a 911 call at an on-base residence at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday morning. 

Officers discovered a man who had died from an apparent gunshot wound. They also found another man seriously injured with multiple stab wounds.

The stabbing victim was transported to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and is currently being treated for his injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The name of the deceased will be released 24 hours after the notification of next of kin.

Click here to continue reading on WRAL.com

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE

Baseball players say talks to start season futile, tell MLB to order return

South Pointe High School gives seniors graduation parade

Atlanta police chief stepping down, mayor calls for officer in Atlanta shooting to be fired

Police release body camera footage of Chester County officer-involved shooting