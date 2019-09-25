CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman.

According to the North Carolina Silver Alert, 18-year-old Thomacina Reann Byrd is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Byrd has black medium length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 101 Poplar St, Morganton, NC and may be headed to Gastonia or to a hospital.

Anyone with information about Thomacina Reann Byrd should call PSO Y. Rivera at the Morganton Department of Public Safety at 828-437-1911.