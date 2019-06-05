ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Edward Jimmy Hathaway, 74.

Hathaway is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, officials say.

He is a white man with gray short hair and brown eyes, is five feet nine inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a yellow polo shirt with tan shorts and olive green tennis shoes.

He was last seen in the 4700 block of Rainbow Drive, Kannapolis. Officials believe he could be heading to the 6200 block of Roberta Road in Harrisburg.

Officials say he could be in a 2008 black Chevrolet Avalanche with a North Carolina license plate number of XRL-5101.

Anyone with information about Hathaway is asked to call Deputy J.L. Simmons at the Rowan County Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8500.