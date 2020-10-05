Surfer killed in shark attack in Northern California

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office stated in a Facebook post that the attack happened within 100 yards off shore and urged people to avoid the area.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A surfer has been killed in a shark attack off a Northern California beach.

State park officials say the 26-year-old man was surfing off Manresa State Beach on the northern end of Monterey Bay Saturday when he was attacked by an unknown shark species.

The victim’s name has not been released. Santa Cruz Sheriff’s deputies notified the man’s family.

The water one mile north and south of the attack will be closed for five days.

Signs have been posted warning beachgoers about the attack.

