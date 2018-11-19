CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is failing to respond to emergencies within its goal of six minutes 90 percent of the time, according to an analysis of CFD response times.

Public records showed firefighters only met that six-minute goal 83 percent of the time last fiscal year.

"We're continuously striving to try to change that," CFD Battalion Chief Jerry Winkles said.

Our review of more than 111,000 incidents identified an April 28 fatal fire on Northwoods Forest Drive where the response took more than eight-and-a-half minutes.

Chief Winkles said the delay was mainly the result of too many calls at the same time in the area and not enough crews to respond, forcing the city to call-in backups from other sections of town. He said it's unclear if a faster response would've saved the man's life.

"There's no way for us to know that for sure and we do everything we can to prevent that, through technology, through training," Chief Winkles said.

The neighborhood in question is one of more than 20 parts of Charlotte that are home to slower response times.

"You have an area that may have a high population and therefore, you have more incidents in that area," he said. "We're strategically looking at how we can fix problems before they arise."

Chief Winkles said some of the solutions come down to technology. The department now tracks its available crews in real-time, pinpointing the best crew to send at any given moment.

"We want to send help to people as quickly as possible," CFD Communication Training Manager and Quality Assurance Manager Ryan Augustus said. "We will see who's the company that is closest to the incident and assign them."

The chief said other improvements come down to resources. For example, Chief Winkles said the city added a truck at its station on Central Avenue back in June in response to higher demand. CFD is also planning to build a new station on Clanton Road, he said.

"We take very seriously at the street level to make sure we're at the right place at the right time," he said.

Charlotte's also looking at ways to avoid the unavoidable traffic delays of a city this size. The chief said a trial program could one day change every light in a fire truck's way before it gets to each intersection. The program's currently in the trial phase.

"We just care about getting the closest resource to the incident," the chief said.

CFD considers itself among the best in the country when it comes to response times. The agency has an ISO rating of a one, which is the best you can get, which means the people of Charlotte pay lower insurance premiums as a result.

