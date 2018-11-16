CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte has made a habit of auctioning off surplus government cars without first fixing their safety recalls, potentially putting buyers at risk, according to our Defenders investigation.

Charlotte's track record for fixing safety recalls on its active fleet is already questionable, and our review shows the problem also carries over when the city sells those cars.

The city contracts with Rogers Realty & Auction Company to sell its surplus vehicles and any money made goes back into city accounts.

Our investigation found multiple cars set to for the city's upcoming rolling stock auction in January have VIN numbers connected to active, incomplete safety recalls, including potential defects with airbags, loss of power steering, fire risk and faulty seat belts. Some of the cars have multiple unfixed recalls and some of the recalls date back more than a decade, according to federal data.

"You definitely need to be concerned," CARFAX Spokesperson Chris Basso said. "Those are all things that put your life at risk if those recalled parts fail."

Basso said the federal government urges drivers to take recalls seriously for a reason.

"It's everyone's responsibility to make sure we're heeding the warning that the manufacturers' are giving us," he said. "It jeopardizes the public safety of everybody."

The auctioneer isn't disclosing the recalls. Rogers Realty & Auction Company recently, after our questions, added a disclaimer that buyers need to get a history report and need to check for open safety recalls.

"City vehicles sold at public auction are conveyed 'As Is,' the city said in a statement. "Each buyer signs a form acknowledging that and further acknowledging that the city makes no warranty regarding the vehicle's condition. Each vehicle sold also has a Buyer's Guide prominently displayed on the window, stating yet again that the vehicle is sold 'As Is,' and without any warranty. "

The City of Charlotte maintained it's up to each buyer to do his or her homework, and the city has no obligation to fix safety recalls before selling a car. Still, as a result of our investigation, officials now plan on reaching out to all people who bought surplus vehicles at auctions dating back to 2017.

"It is up to each buyer to obtain a vehicle history report and to check for safety recalls," the city said. "The auction form signed by vehicle buyers and the Buyer's Guide displayed on vehicle windows have both been updated to reflect this responsibility. Additionally, the city intends to alert buyers who purchased a city vehicle in 2017 or 2018 to check safecar.gov for vehicle recall notices."

CARFAX also offers a free app to help you monitor recalls.

