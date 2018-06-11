CHARLOTTE, N.C. — These days lots of kids have lots to do after school – soccer, baseball, basketball, gymnastics – but how do you get your kids from place to place if you’re also a working parent?

A new service wants to help, but is it safe?

"It's just not possible to be in two places at once," said Cat Neikro, a busy working mom of three. "With three kids and lots of different practices and sports, it's just hard to be everywhere at one time a lot of practices will get out at the same time."

Neikro said she just can’t do it all, but she and her husband have found a way to make it work.

"It’s a real gamechanger for us, and I never have to worry about it anymore."

It’s basically Uber -- for kids. Stacy Shannon, a Raleigh-based mom, started what's called GoKart after realizing moms needed help, but Uber wasn’t the answer.

"I signed up to be an Uber driver, and I was approved in 10 minutes," Shannon said.

Shannon said GoKart is different. Drivers are background checked, and she’s one of only a handful of companies across the country with very expensive insurance-designed specifically for rideshare services that drive kids.

"All of GoKart drivers have at least five years childcare experience. All of my drivers are moms or dads in the area," Shannon explained.

Mallory is a frequent rider.

"You tell them where you need to be picked up, and they’ll come and then you get in the car," she said.

"I text with the drivers, I know where they are. You can actually track where they are on the app, text when they drop off, text when they pick them up," Neikro said.

She said having GoKart means her kids can continue to do all the after-school stuff they want to do.

"Every parent I know who has kids in activities, I tell them all the time because it's been so great for us."

Uber is known for being less expensive than a cab, but GoKart doesn’t come cheap. It's $15 for the first five miles, $1.50 per mile after that.

The service is doing so well, Shannon is planning to add drivers in our area and looking to expand throughout the southeast.

© 2018 WCNC