CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NBC Charlotte's Defenders got an inside look at the growing struggle for emergency crews that every driver needs to hear.

Paramedics say confusion among drivers about what to do when an ambulance approaches is delaying their response times on every single call.

This week, NBC Charlotte's cameras captured the shocking evidence with a local ambulance company. In one video, a honking ambulance was approaching traffic but none of the cars moved out of the way.

Even when the lights turned green, the cars proceeded, as if there was no emergency.

"How big of a problem is it with the drivers getting in your way?" asked NBC Charlotte Defender Alex Shabad.

"Every time we go on a call, this is an issue for us," said Eric Morrison, EMS director for Piedmont Medical Center.

In fact, on the same ride, our cameras caught an SUV blocking the way, even with open space to the right. The Defenders reviewed the videos with Morrison.

"Even when we were coming behind, they didn't initially react to it," Morrison said.

"When folks don’t know what to do and don’t do the right thing, it puts our crews and our patients at risk," he added.

The Defenders also looked into what you need to know when you're behind the wheel.

"What do you think you should do?" Shabad asked.

"I get over to the side of the road," said one driver.

"Pull over and get out of the way," said another driver.

Most of you likely know that much. But the next question gets more tricky.

"Which side would you turn?" Shabad asked.

"The closest one," the driver guessed.

Paramedics say not exactly.

"Over to the right or the median," the other driver guessed.

That's not correct either, according to Morrison.

"The advice is to slow down and move to the right," he said.

If you can't move right, stay put and do not move to the left, according to Morrison.

"If possible, we're going to try to go around you to the left," he said.

"I had no idea," said the driver. "Thanks for telling me."

Even a school bus was once caught on camera for blocking emergency crews. Morrison said the problem is growing.

"It definitely has gotten worse," he said.

The data shows the ambulance company after they responded to nearly 700 more calls in February than they did in the same month five years ago.

February Call Volume:

2014: 1880

2015: 2109

2016: 2256

2017: 2341

2018: 2552

Morrison said distracted driving is a major factor.

"You've got a cell phone, you've got texts going off," he explained.

But just remember, someday when that ambulance approaches, someone you know could be in need.

"You add 15 or 20 seconds each time you have to deal with someone who doesn't know what to do. You can see how quickly that can add up to minutes," Morrison said.

Those minutes spared on the road could translate to a life saved.

Also worth noting from this investigation was that many drivers did move out of the way correctly.

Paramedics also said to slow down if an ambulance is traveling in the opposite lanes because you don't know if it will have to make a quick turn.

© 2018 WCNC