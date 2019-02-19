CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An NBC Charlotte Defenders investigation is uncovering alarming results about a system meant to protect children.

For weeks, our team has been digging into the number of reported child abuse and neglect cases at the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services (DSS).

NBC Charlotte found about 40 percent of the time reported abuse is never investigated by the county DSS.

Over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in reports of child abuse and neglect. In 2015, there were 15,462 reports, but that number grew to 18,291 reports in 2018. Out of those 18,291 reports, NBC Charlotte found only 11,208 were investigated.

The NBC Charlotte Defenders team also looked at numbers for DSS in South Carolina. According to the latest numbers, the agency investigated about 67 percent of reports statewide from July 2017 to July 2018.

NBC Charlotte learned some cases are not investigated in North Carolina because of who is causing the abuse. That’s because of current state law which some now want to change.

In Gaston County, the murder of 3-year-old Jordyn Dumont led to concerns with DSS in the past. Her mother's boyfriend, William McCullen, was convicted in her death.

Social workers visited Jordyn’s home about half a dozen times leading up to her murder; her death led to protests at DSS offices. Jordyn’s father, Josh Kinnett, made a powerful promise at the time.

“Try to change some laws,” Kinnett said.

In Mecklenburg County, DSS workers said they are burdened with a workload that is double what’s recommended by the state.

“Our investigators have a caseload of an average of 21 cases, the state recommended number is 10,” said Peggy Eagan, director of Mecklenburg County DSS.

However, NBC Charlotte learned of a different reason some cases could be slipping through the cracks.

Bob Simmons, executive director of the Council for Children’s Rights, said North Carolina law limits the ability for DSS to investigate if the offender is not legally defined as a “caretaker”.

“(For example), a boyfriend who is coming into a house, who under the law is not a caretaker," Simmons told NBC Charlotte.

Simmons said that could help explain the numbers from 2018 obtained by the NBC Charlotte Defenders team. NBC Charlotte asked Director Eagan if North Carolina is doing a good enough job of protecting children.

“I would say no state in the union is doing a good enough job to protect children,” Eagan replied.

“I think definitely the narrow definition of caretaker is a gap in the law, and it needs to be fixed,” Simmons told NBC Charlotte.

NBC Charlotte brought the findings to State Representative Chaz Beasley.

“I think if our current statutory definition does not reflect the fact that people live in all kinds of relationships, we’ve got to fix it,” Representative Beasley said.

Under current law, Simmons said police can charge a child abuser with a crime, but DSS won’t necessarily investigate the family as a whole if the offender is not a caretaker. That allows the cycle of violence to continue.

“The environment really doesn’t change,” Simmons told NBC Charlotte.

In the Gaston County case, McCullen was sentenced to life in prison. However, justice came too late to save Jordyn’s life.

Officials said if you think a child is in immediate danger, your first call should be to police because getting that child out of danger is the top priority.