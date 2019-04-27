This Charlotte teen was murdered on the way to meet her son's father. Her killer was never found

Southside Park looks pretty much the same as it ever has. It's hard to believe it was the scene of such a brutal crime.

"It ain't even safe no more [sic]," said Evelyn Hancock, who lived by the park near the corner of Remount and South Tryon.

Rodgers' body was found at the top of a slide by some children on the evening of May 22, 2003, one day after she was reported missing by her family. They were walking through the park and saw her. She was discovered with her throat slashed.

"She was a beautiful person, loved her family. She loved her baby," said Rodgers' aunt.

The medical examiner said it appeared the former Myers Park student was strangled before her throat was slashed.

"It's really sad, it's a horrible way to die," said cold case detective Ed Williams. "It's very sad, it's awful."

Rodgers' body was found about 1,000 feet from her family's home. She was going to meet her 1-year-old son's father at the park. Detectives immediately had a suspect.