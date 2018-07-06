CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Yet another loaded weapon found at Charlotte Douglas airport.

"It just doesn't feel safe sometimes," said Ashley Weston, a traveler.

"I guess I'm not shocked by it," said Diane Meyer, also a traveler.

Not everything is black and white but when it comes to a loaded gun at the airport, there's no gray area. For the 29th time in 2018, a gun was spotted by security at Charlotte Douglas airport.

"That's kind of shocking because there's so much going on in the world," said Laura Chance.

In 2017, a USA Today study showed the Transportation Safety Administration found nearly 4,000 guns at airport checkpoints. That number is a record. The research also revealed about 84 percent of those guns were loaded.

"They're safe up there and like on the planes, but down here we're here getting our bags or to pick up family we're not as safe," Weston said.

After Wednesday's alarming discovery, some say airports have become soft targets.

"We're like sitting ducks down here if someone were to do something," Weston said.

Sadly, this troubling trend not isolated to the Queen City. During the first week of May, some 90 guns were found in carry-on bags across the country. On May 3. TSA officials say 26 guns were found, which is a one-day record.

"People these days have to be more cautious because anything can happen anywhere," Chance said.

According to the TSA's website, passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter.

For more information on traveling with a firearm, visit TSA.gov.

