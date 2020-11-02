CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An Uber driver told investigators he "blacked out" before a deadly crash that killed in a passenger in Charlotte earlier this month.

Geoffrey Douglas Adams was driving an Uber customer inside a 2014 BMW 535i when the vehicle crossed the center line, struck a pole and trees before spinning back out onto the roadway, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Adams told officials he "blacked out" and does not recall anything about the crash, according to search warrants obtained by WCNC Charlotte. He also told investigators he has a heart condition and has had two previous episodes of losing consciousness.

Investigators noted in their warrants that medical staff could not confirm nor deny his claims.

Data obtained from the car after the crash revealed the BMW was traveling about 65 mph five seconds before the crash. The accelerator was then applied with 100% throttle until impact reaching a speed of 79 mph, according to investigators.

The passenger, identified as Konjit Yohannes Frangulis, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Frangulis, 40, was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Investigators determined Frangulis was not wearing a seat belt.

Adams suffered minor injuries in the crash.

In response to the crash, Uber sent WCNC Charlotte the following statement:

"Our hearts go out to the rider and her family. The driver has been banned from the app and Uber is cooperating in the police investigation."

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Detective Oberer at (704) 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

