CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Walmart was evacuated Tuesday morning after police say a man pulled out a gun in the store.

The incident happened at the Walmart on Independence Boulevard near Bojangles' Coliseum.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, their officers arrived on the scene began investigating reports of an altercation which led to a suspect pointing a firearm at the victim.

Everyone inside the store was told to get out while police investigated the incident.

Police said no one was physically injured and the armed person has not been located.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC