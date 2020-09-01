LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A West Lincoln High School basketball coach is facing misdemeanor charges after assaulting a fan following a basketball game Tuesday night, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to the sheriff's office, one of their deputies was working security at the basketball game between West Lincoln and Newton Conover when around 8:30 p.m. he heard a fan yell at Coach Chadwick Rock Wright, 48, as he was leaving the floor following the game.

The deputy said that one individual in a group of about five or six people raised his hand and stated he made the remark.

Deputies said Coach Wright ran into the stands and struck the man in the head area. The man and the coach began wrestling around in the stands. A female then began taunting the coach and was pulled into the affray, deputies said.

Officials said Coach Wright was taken into custody and was transported to the Magistrate’s Office where he was charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, simple assault and battery, and disorderly conduct. He was released on a $1,500 secured bond.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

Cartoon of Steve Irwin welcoming animals killed in Australian bushfires has people in tears

Appeals court allows $3.6 billion in military funds for border wall

IOC details rules on political protests at Olympics