Woman drowns at assisted living facility in Indian Land, documents show

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is "looking into" the woman's death after workers found her unresponsive in a pool.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A Watercrest Fort Mill Assisted Living and Memory Care resident died earlier this month after workers at the facility found her unresponsive in the community pool, according to a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control accident/incident report.

A state spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte that DHEC is "looking into" the August 8 incident on English Clover Lane in Indian Land.

A report filed by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office did not identify the victim but indicated she was a woman.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Attorney Douglas A. Barfield, Jr. said the sheriff's office assisted EMS on the call and did not investigate any crime since "no criminal activity" was alleged.

Public records show workers initiated CPR while waiting for first responders.

"We are very saddened by the loss of one of our beloved family residents," Watercrest Sr. Executive Director Tammy Mullins said. "Out of respect and love for the family, we have no further comment."

The incident remains under investigation.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.