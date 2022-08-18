x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Investigations

Woman drowns at assisted living facility in Indian Land, documents show

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is "looking into" the woman's death after workers found her unresponsive in a pool.

More Videos

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A Watercrest Fort Mill Assisted Living and Memory Care resident died earlier this month after workers at the facility found her unresponsive in the community pool, according to a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control accident/incident report.

A state spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte that DHEC is "looking into" the August 8 incident on English Clover Lane in Indian Land.

MORE NEWS: 78-year-old dies in drowning at Lake James

A report filed by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office did not identify the victim but indicated she was a woman.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Attorney Douglas A. Barfield, Jr. said the sheriff's office assisted EMS on the call and did not investigate any crime since "no criminal activity" was alleged.

RELATED: UCPS kicks off the school year talking virtually with hundreds of parents about safety

Public records show workers initiated CPR while waiting for first responders.

"We are very saddened by the loss of one of our beloved family residents," Watercrest Sr. Executive Director Tammy Mullins said. "Out of respect and love for the family, we have no further comment."

The incident remains under investigation.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Related Articles


Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out