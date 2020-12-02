YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is facing two years plus probation after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in York County.

In December 2018, Kelly Hedrick was charged with involuntary manslaughter after officials said she gave alcohol to minors.

York County Sheriff's Office Deputies reported 16-year-old Shelby Brakefield was one of those teenagers. In December 2018, she was found unresponsive by her family and died at her home.

Officials previously said Hedrick gave Brakefield and two other teenage girls three miniature bottles of vodka before the incident.

Tuesday, Hedrick pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

She was sentenced to five years, but then suspended to two years plus 18 months probation.

