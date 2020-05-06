Woman says sidewalk grate flipped on her, a year before man fell through same spot and broke his back

The Defenders team learned there is no government agency ensuring the sidewalk grates are safe and secure.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The WCNC Charlotte Defenders team is making a groundbreaking discovery about the safety of sidewalks in Uptown.

Days after firefighters rescued a man who fell through a sidewalk grate on East Trade Street and broke his back. After the WCNC Charlotte story aired, a woman contacted the Defenders team saying the same grate collapsed on her last year.

Anika Hayes said she broke her ribs when she caught herself falling. To this day, she doesn’t know who is responsible, and the Defenders team ran into the same issue trying to find out.

In Uptown Charlotte, amid explosions in the air and protesters on the ground, it’s what happened underground that had people stopping and staring. The dramatic scene played out on live television after an 18-year-old man fell deep under the sidewalk.

However, another incident at the same location last year did not get the spotlight.



“It’s so scary because I've been in that situation,” said Hayes.

Hayes says when she was rescued from the same sidewalk grate only her sister captured photos.



“I was in shock because I couldn't scream,” said Hayes.

It was Saturday night of NBA All-Star Weekend last year when Hayes says she found a scooter on the sidewalk grate.

“It was stuck in the grate, and I went to twist handlebars,” said Hayes.

Hayes says the next thing she knew she was falling.

"The sidewalk grate flipped from under me,” said Hayes.



Hayes tells WCNC Charlotte she was able to catch herself during the fall, but broke a rib during the process.



“I threw my hands out in a T and caught myself, had I not did that I would have fell to the bottom,” said Hayes. “When I looked down, I just seen like, ‘Oh my gosh, if I let go, I'm going to die’.”

She was able to hang on until help arrived and she was taken to the hospital. About a year later, officials say the teenager fell 20 to 25 feet breaking his back. According to the police report, the grate had been pulled off by protesters.



“No one should be able to move this grate, this grate should be as secure as the concrete, that's like the ground falling from under you,” says Hayes.

Hayes says after the incident she filed a complaint with the city of Charlotte, but the city says they don’t maintain sidewalk grates. The Defenders team asked personal injury attorney Christian Gerencir who’s responsible for maintaining sidewalk grates.



“It really comes down to who's the owner,” said Gerencir.

A city spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte on East Trade Street is owned by the adjacent property owner through what’s called an Encroachment Agreement, which means the owner accepts any liability for issues that may arise from the grate.

“This is a public nuisance,” said Hayes.

WCNC Charlotte asked Gerencir if there’s any government agency that regulates the safety of sidewalk grates.



“Generally, the answer is going to be ‘No’,” said Gerencir. “It’s generally solely on the property owner themselves.”

The adjacent property is where the Omni Hotel is located, but it’s not clear who actually owns the grate. The city told WCNC Charlotte since the building was built in the 1970’s, the agreement is on paper instead of electronic records. A city spokesperson said due to the coronavirus, staff with access to the records are working from home and unable to provide them.

WCNC Charlotte asked Gerencir if more laws or regulations are needed for sidewalk grates.

“I would 100 percent agree with that. There needs to be some sense of responsibility,” said Gerencir.

Fortunately, the 18-year-old is expected to survive. Hayes says she’s recovered, but she worries about the next person that encounters the grate.

“Hundreds and thousands of people are walking across every day,” said Hayes. “Someone needs to address this before someone dies.”