YORK, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy, Samual Jay McConnell.

Officials say McConnell went to stay with a friend April 23 and was supposed to go to school the next day, but never showed up.

He was reported missing Sunday, April 25.

McConnell is from the York area, and attends York Middle School, according to YCSO.

He is five feet eight inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. Officials say he has tattoos of the numbers 12 & 803 on his right hand.

YCSO referred to the investigation as "MISSING/RUNAWAY."

He was last known to be on Old Pinckney Road in York.

Anyone with information is asked to call YCSO at 803-628-3059 and ask for Lieutenant Miller.