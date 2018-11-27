YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of someone impersonating a deputy, telling people they'll be arrested if don't pay off an arrest warrant.

According to the Sheriff's Office, you can't pay off an arrest warrant and a deputy will never call you demanding money. They also warned this is not the only scam going around.

Trent Faris, spokesman for York County Sheriff's Office, says investigators are looking in to several reports of someone impersonating a deputy under the fake name Sergeant Jason Cooke.

Faris says the scammer is telling people they have a warrant out for their arrest and in order to avoid jail time they need to send a prepaid gift card to the fake deputy.

It's easy for people to get fooled, because the scammer has used technology to make it appear that he is calling from the same number used by the sheriff's office.

"A deputy actually used the phone number that was given to the person, he pressed the button to speak to a deputy," Faris said. "When he told him 'I work for the YCSO,' that's when the scammer got upset, started yelling, cussing told him he hated cops and then hung up."

So far — investigators haven't been able to track down the con-man, saying this person could be overseas or in another state. They're urging individuals to stay vigilant.

Faris says deputies have also received reports of a dating app scam where con artists trick women into believing the message-sender has nude photos of them, telling the women they have to pay up to make the pictures go away.

If you have been a victim of either of these scams, you can call York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059.

