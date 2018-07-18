An Iredell County sheriff's deputy was killed Wednesday after a collision with another deputy.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Taylorsville Highway north of Statesville. Investigators said Deputy Justin Betts, who was on duty, slowed to make a left into a parking lot when he collided with Corporal Bill Wood, who was off duty, on a motorcycle.

Betts was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Wood died at the scene. Wood had been with Iredell County Emergency Communications since 1993. He transferred to the sheriff’s office in 2007.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol was investigating the accident.

