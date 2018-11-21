CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Domestic violence is a problem that plagues the country.

The latest high-profile example was a shooting at a Chicago hospital. It all started as an argument between a couple that led to gunfire. The gunman killed a police officer and two hospital employees including a woman he didn’t even know.

That’s more common than you may realize. One study showed around 20 percent of victims killed in domestic violence homicides are not intimate partners, but rather family members, friends, law enforcement or even innocent bystanders.

“Domestic violence is a cancer, and it is killing our community,” Sgt. Craig Varnum with CMPD told NBC Charlotte in a previous interview.

In North Carolina last year, we saw 77 domestic violence-related homicides. That’s 25 more than the previous year. In Mecklenburg County specifically, 27 percent of all homicides were domestic violence related. 17% were committed by an intimate partner.

One solution that’s in the works locally is the creation of a family justice center, but it’s still years away from opening.

CMPD has also brought in strangulation experts to teach everyone from 911 operators to judges to police officers to take it seriously. Research showed many abusers who go on to kill start with choking someone they know.

Here are some resources for those who are dealing with domestic violence:

The National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233)

Charlotte Domestic Violence Programs

