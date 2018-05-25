CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day back in 1983. On Friday, the Charlotte Division of the FBI asked the public for information regarding the cases of three missing girls in North Carolina.

Asha Degree left her home in Shelby on February 14, 2000. She was seen walking along Highway 18 in Cleveland County a few hours later, then vanished. More than a year later, Asha's bookbag was discovered, buried along Highway 18 in Burke County.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading an arrest in this case. A community group is also offering an additional $20,000.

Sara Graham left her home in Fairmont to go to work at Walmart in Pembroke on February 4, 2015 but never arrived. Her van was found later that day in a field along East McDonald Road. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Sara's location.

Abby Lynn Patterson left her home on East 9th Street in Lumberton, on September 5, 2017 and has not been seen since. She was seen getting into a brown Buick. Abby has a tattoo of a bird on her shoulder and a birthmark on the back of her left thigh.

Missing Children’s Day serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families.

Click here for more information about these cases. If you have any tips to pass along, call the FBI's Charlotte Field Office at (704) 672-6100.

