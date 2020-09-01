FLORENCE, S.C. — A public funeral is taking place today for a South Carolina officer killed in the line of duty.

The funeral for Florence Airport Public Safety Officer Jackson Winkeler is at 11 a.m. at the Florence Center. The event will be live-streamed in the video player above.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of him all day today. Governor McMaster also requested that flags over buildings of the political subdivisions of the state similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents say on Sunday morning, Winkeler, 26, pulled over 37-year-old James Edward Bell's vehicle on a road on airport property. Bell is then accused of shooting and killing Winkeler during the stop, then leaving the scene.

Officers who responded to the scene of the crime described what they found. According to the warrant, they found an empty 9 mm handgun with more than 30 spent shell casings. They also noted there was a bullet hole near Winkeler's driver's side mirror.

Winkeler's service weapon was also missing.

Officers arrested Bell near Highway 52 in Florence County a short time later. They say during a search, they found Winkeler's gun.

Florence Airport Director Connie Anderson wrote the following:

"Officer Jackson Winkeler brought so much joy to our work family. His contagious laughter and infectious personality had the ability to brighten a room when walking in the door and he will forever impact those of us here at the Florence Regional Airport who had the pleasure of working with him. Please continue to pray for us as our family unit is broken right now but we are so thankful for the Grace of our Heavenly Father and know that in time, we will heal. As we do so, Jackson’s memory and dedication to the Florence Regional Airport will FOREVER live on. We ask you to please join us in prayer for Jackson’s family. Thank you Winkeler family for allowing us to love and share in your son’s life. He is and will always be Florence Regional Airport’s hero."

Jackson Winkeler

