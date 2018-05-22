SANTA FE, Texas - Some of the Santa Fe shooting survivors are getting a much-needed pick-me-up with a visit from one of Houston’s heroes.

Texans star J.J. Watt visited survivors in the hospital and at some of their homes.

Clay Horn, who was shot twice Friday, is one of those survivors. His girlfriend, Ariel, shared photos of the visit with KHOU 11 News.

Watt last week offered to pay for the funerals of all 10 people who were killed.

Photos: Victims killed in the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School

01 / 11
Chris Stone, a junior at Santa Fe High School.
02 / 11
Christian Riley Garcia was a student at Santa Fe High School.
03 / 11
Cynthia Tisdale (far right) was a full time sub at the school, according to a family member.
04 / 11
Kimberly Vaughan was a student at Santa Fe High School.
05 / 11
Kim Vaughan (left) with her mom Rhonda Hart (right). Hart said her daughter was in art class during the shooting.
06 / 11
Shana Fisher was in art class at the time of the shooting, her family said on Twitter.
07 / 11
Angelique Ramirez was a student at Santa Fe High School. Her family says she was creative beyond belief and was a staple in her family.
08 / 11
Ann Perkins was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School.
09 / 11
Sabika Sheikh, a foreign exchange student at Santa Fe High School.
10 / 11
Kyle McLeod
11 / 11
Cynthia Tisdale with her husband, William. Cynthia was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School.
