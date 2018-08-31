WASHINGTON - Roberta McCain, John McCain's 106-year-old mother, mourned her middle child she called "Johnny" Friday at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Roberta McCain made the sign of the cross on her chest and took a moment beside her son's casket as he lain in state.

John McCain liked to use his mother as an example of "what he hopes his lifespan will be." She now mourns her son instead of the other way around.

Last Saturday, the Vietnam prisoner of war, congressman, senator and two-time presidential candidate died of brain cancer at the age of 81.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 31: Roberta McCain, mother of late U.S. Senator John McCain, is assisted after viewing her son's casket during ceremonies honoring the late US Senator John McCain inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC. The late senator died August 25 at the age of 81 after a long battle with brain cancer. He will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Friday, a rare honor bestowed on only 31 people in the past 166 years. Sen. McCain will be buried at his final resting place at the U.S. Naval Academy on Sunday. (Photo by Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images)
Roberta McCain, age 106, mother of the late US Senator John McCain, and granddaughter Meghan McCain attend the ceremony honoring Senator McCain at the US Capitol Rotunda on August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 31: Roberta McCain, mother of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., sits in front of her son's casket as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, on August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC(Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 31: Roberta McCain, the mother of late U.S. Senator John McCain, is seated prior to ceremonies honoring Sen. McCain inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC. The late senator died August 25 at the age of 81 after a long battle with brain cancer. He will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Friday, a rare honor bestowed on only 31 people in the past 166 years. Sen. McCain will be buried at his final resting place at the U.S. Naval Academy on Sunday. (Photo by Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 31: Roberta McCain, mother of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., wipes her eyes as she looks at his casket as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, on August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC. The late senator died August 25 at the age of 81 after a long battle with brain cancer. He will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, a rare honor bestowed on only 31 people in the past 166 years. Sen. McCain will be buried at his final resting place at the U.S. Naval Academy. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)
US Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks as Roberta McCain (Center-L), the mother of the late US Senator John McCain, and granddaughter Meghan McCain (L) attend the ceremony of US Senator John McCain arrives inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 31: Roberta McCain, mother of the late US Senator John McCain, waits for the arrival of her son's casket during a ceremony inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC. The late senator died August 25 at the age of 81 after a long battle with brain cancer. He will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Friday, a rare honor bestowed on only 31 people in the past 166 years. Sen. McCain will be buried at his final resting place at the U.S. Naval Academy on Sunday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
