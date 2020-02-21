JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Officer Erik Hilton, who serves as the Johnson City Police Department's eyes and ears inside Town Acres Elementary School, is teaching boys how to be gentlemen.

Hilton has hosted two Distinguished Gentlemen classes in the past two years. The after school program teaches roughly a dozen 4th-grade boys the keys to being gentlemen.

"When we started the program I asked the boys if they would define it themselves," Hilton said. "They defined distinguished as standing out but in a good way. A gentleman is just treating others with kindness."

Hilton volunteers his time for the course and since appearing in a News 5 story last year, he has received calls from all over the country from other school resource officers. He was also featured in a nationally-distributed magazine for school resource officers.

The class teaches how to give a good handshake, opening doors for others, along with treating siblings and the elderly with respect.

"It's just the way that I am contributing outside of my job as a police officer but just doing something in the community," Hilton said.