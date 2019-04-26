CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Junior Achievement (JA) is holding a gala on Saturday to help celebrate the grand opening of its Paragon Bank Opportunity HQ.

Junior Achievement of Central Carolinas (JACC), the premier organization dedicated to helping students identify, navigate, and achieve a fulfilled future, will welcome the Charlotte community at the Grand Opening celebration for its Paragon Bank Opportunity HQ in Camp North End.

The 1920s themed celebration will host 200+ local corporate and community leaders who have invested in Junior Achievement’s recent Build on Opportunity Campaign to relocate to Camp North End. The event will feature entertainment including live music, a cigar lounge, bourbon and sushi bars, dancing and more.

After a two-year adaptive reuse project, Junior Achievement has completed its 30,000 square foot headquarters in the heart of Charlotte’s Innovation Corridor thanks to over $6M in investments from local corporations, individuals, and foundations.

The building hosts brand-new JA BizTown and JA Finance Park facilities, as well as a large-scale training room for students.

The gala celebration will showcase the space to guests, and recognize the many corporations, foundations, and individuals who have invested to make serving 60,000 students each year a reality for Junior Achievement.

Saturday's gala will run from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets and for more information on Junior Achievement.