HOUSTON – Justin Timberlake was at Toyota Center for his first Houston show, and he took a moment to honor the 10 Santa Fe victims.

During the performance Wednesday night Timberlake sang his song "Until the End of Time" and dedicated it to the Santa Fe victims. Take a listen in the video shared on Twitter by Shannon Sweeney.

Until The End Of Time. Tonight’s show was dedicated to Santa Fe High School. #JustinTimberlake #MOTW pic.twitter.com/vLJXsjmanc — Shannon Sweeney (@ShannonBSweeney) May 24, 2018

You can see all the lights in that clip. JT had the packed crowd at the Toyota Center shine their cell phone lights into the air for those victims.

For part of the show, Timberlake donned a "Santa Fe Strong” T-shirt. He told the crowds he'd be back at the Toyota Center Thursday night.

Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals tips off at 8 p.m., and it sounds like JT will be in the house.

The Rockets are also doing something special for those victims, and graduating seniors from Santa Fe high school were all given free tickets to come out to Thursday night’s game.

