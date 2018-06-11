CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The world is a complicated place for your teenager to navigate.

From vaping, drinking and drugs to sex and suicide, you try to talk to them about the dangers, but there are some things your teen just won't tell you.

NBC Charlotte gathered three local therapists to reveal exactly what is going on inside your child's mind.

What teens aren't telling their parents about sex

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 39.5 percent of high school students have had sexual intercourse.

"Kids have always snuck around and had interactions, but I think they are exposed to much more," said Myque, a therapist.

The therapists said TV shows help create their expectations regarding both sex and romance.

"They create this expectation even if you take sex out of the picture even around romance," Myque said.

"They get exposed and naturally become curious so I think it couples with parents having their heads in the sand because they don't want to talk about it," said Michael, another therapist.

In fact, 30 percent of teens report their parents have never spoken to them about sex. The age at which therapists think you should talk to your child about sex varies.

"You know you are starting at three and four years old talking about body safety and boundaries," said Myque.

"I would say, in general, parents are waiting too long," said Chris, another therapist. "They need to start having these conversations earlier and especially in middle school."

Kids need a safe space to discuss this issue considering an estimated one in 10 female students report being physically coerced to have sex.

The therapists agreed you need a good relationship with your child if you want them to listen.

"You have to start building a relationship," said Chris "Have some good experiences with them and then you can start pursuing deeper conversations."

Why teens are seeking out drugs and alcohol

"Yes, it is common for kids to hide things from their parents if they have a good relationship. And sometimes it is rooted in, 'I don't want to disappoint you some of the choices,'" said Myque.

The conversation NBC Charlotte had with three respected teen therapists was an eye-opener. While parents may be most worried about kids experimenting with pot, one study shows alcohol is the drug of choice for teens.

"Not to scare parents but if they want it badly enough they are going to find it. That's not saying there shouldn't be good rules in place, but it is the age of accessibility," said Michael.

"I think it's also what is your child searching for. Are they searching for an escape, and that's why they are doing something, or is it because everyone else is doing it and I want to fit in," said Myque.

Fitting in can be dangerous. The CDC said one in five high school teens is now using e-cigarettes.

The most popular devices are called JUULs. They're often disguised to look like pens or USB flash drives, and they come in flavors.

"So if you don't know that vaping is going on in high schools then you are out of the loop," Myque said.

Don't let the smell of mint and mango fool you. One vaping pod can contain as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.

"Generally speaking middle schoolers and freshman year of high school often time the use of substances it's out of curiosity. But once you get into the mid-adolescent years and sophomore year and typically above, their use may be to cover pain. And to deal with stress," said Chris.

"I find that most teens I meet with would be willing to tell their parents almost everything if they felt it was a safe environment," said Michael.

"If a child does bring up to their parent, sexual activity or smoking or drinking, I can only imagine as a parent. I have toddlers now. But if they said something like that to me, how do you not freak out as a parent?" asked Sarah French.

"Parents are so nervous and scared to even approach their child about certain topics, and so it's really important to manage your own anxiety," said Myque.

"Look for those moments when they share and you are about to jump on them; just let them speak," Michael said.

"All these things come at these kids at a very young, and they have to deal with these very grown-up issues, and so they need us to be grownups and to be able to enter these dialogs with them. So fake it 'till you make it, so to speak," said Chris.

Here's some good insight: Don't exaggerate points when talking to kids. The first thing they will do is Google your answer to see if they can trust you.

© 2018 WCNC