KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two local law enforcement members are being hailed as heroes for saving the life of a young man who tried to jump off a Knoxville bridge in April.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office posted a body camera video of the incident on Monday to its Facebook page, commending its TANGO Traffic Unit Deputy Brian Rehg and Knoxville Police Department Lt. Chris McCarter for their actions on April 8, 2019.

In the video, which presumably came from Rehg's body camera, viewers can see McCarter and Rehg scramble to grab onto and catch the young man as he tries to jump off a bridge on Pleasant Ridge Road.

The two are able to grab onto his limbs and torso as the young man dangles head-first over the edge of the bridge. The man can be seen squirming as the they pull him back over the railing of the bridge and then appear to pin him on the ground after a brief struggle.

"Because of their vigilance and quick actions, the young man is alive today," KCSO wrote in the Facebook post. "Both Lt. McCarter and Officer Rehg are true local heroes, not just because of this one incident but because they continue to risk their lives daily for the safety of others."

KPD shared KCSO's post and said their quick-thinking saved someone who was experiencing a crisis.

"We’re very proud of the life-saving actions of both officers and even more pleased that the young man received help during and after this incident," KPD said.

