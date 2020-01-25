RALEIGH, N.C. — Doughnuts and running are usually two things that don’t go together, but that’s not the case at NC State, all thanks to the Krispy Kreme Challenge!

The student-run event has participants dash two and a half miles from NC State's Belltower, eat 12 doughnuts and then with a full gut finish with another two-and-a-half-mile run back to their starting point, all in one hour.

This year’s sugary challenge is slated for Feb. 1, 2020. Since its start in 2004, the Challenge has raised more than $1.6 million for the University of North Carolina Children’s Hospital, making it the hospital’s largest unrestricted donor.

For more details about the challenge click here.

