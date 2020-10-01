LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of impersonating a police officer.

According to deputies, a woman was driving alone on Highway 160 in Indian Land and was pulled over by a white male driving a dark-colored sedan that displayed flashing red and blue lights.

According to deputies, the woman pulled over onto the right-hand shoulder of the road and stopped. Deputies said the man approached her car and told her she had a tail light out, which was not true. The man also asked her questions and made statements consistent with the actions of a police officer on a traffic stop.

Deputies said the encounter ended, and the woman left without harm. Investigators have determined that the man was not a police officer.

The woman described the man as white, well-groomed, and in his late '20s to early '30s. Deputies said the man stands about six feet tall and has an athletic build. He was wearing dark clothing and a hat. She did not notice any insignia on his clothing. He did not have any equipment on his person consistent with that of a police officer.

“We want the public to know this incident occurred,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We’ve developed several leads in the case but need help identifying this man. We also want the public to be cautious. No marked or unmarked law enforcement vehicles in Lancaster County have red and blue lights. We always want folks to stop for blue lights. However, if you’re being pulled over and have concerns about your safety, it’s fine to make your way to a safe, well-lighted place to stop. Don’t increase your speed or make evasive moves. Dial 911 and let the dispatcher know your intentions so they can be conveyed to the officer. Finally, if an incident like this occurs, take note of as many details as you can about the person and the vehicle and immediately report it to the sheriff’s office so it can be investigated.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

