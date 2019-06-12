LANCASTER, S.C. — A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a home in Lancaster Thursday evening, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to deputies, Deon Demetrius Jenkins, 50, was found on his kitchen floor bleeding and unresponsive. Deputies said the home was inhabited by four generations of the Jenkins family including Jenkins’ mother, his sister, his nephew, and his great-nephew, all of whom were present when the incident occurred.

Investigators learned Jenkins came into the home and made threatening statements, pushed his mother to the floor, produced two knives, and threatened his mother and his nephew with the knives.

Deputies said the nephew grabbed Jenkins and stabbed Jenkins with one of his knives. The nephew was present at the scene and cooperated with investigators. He was not taken into custody, deputies report.

“We believe we have an accurate account of what occurred at Barbarosa Drive last night,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We spoke with Solicitor Randy Newman late last night and based upon the results of the initial investigation the decision was made not to take the nephew into custody or charge him in this case at this point. This is an open investigation, and there are other investigative steps we will take. When the investigation is complete, we will again consult with Solicitor Newman and a decision about charges will be made at that time.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC