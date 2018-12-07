CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mother and her two children were able to walk away without a scratch after a large tree branch fell on their car.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dilworth Road and Ideal Way in Dilworth. The windshield was shattered; the hood was mangled. Miraculously, no one was hurt.

Just last week in Chicago, two men were killed watching the 4th of July fireworks show after a huge branch fell on top of them.

In 2012, Tripp Halstead, the little Georgia boy with a big smile, suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was hit by a tree limb at daycare. Our hearts broke this past March when he passed away after years of health issues.

The investigation into why the tree branch fell in Dilworth is ongoing.

