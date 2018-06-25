FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (KING) -- When kids or teens get in trouble, police take notice. But in one Washington state city, police want to start taking notice when kids do positive things in their community.

"There are more good kids out there than bad, but we only hear about the bad ones," said Lt. Seth Hanson with the Federal Way (Wash.) Police Department.

The police department has just kicked off their initiative "Positive Tickets." It rewards kids and teens when they're caught obeying the law, being respectful or helping one another out.

"It just tells them, hey, you're doing the right thing," said Hanson.

The tickets are not your average traffic tickets. When officers are out on patrol and see good behavior, they hand out free passes to places like movie theaters, the community center, and Wild Waves Theme & Water Park.

To Hanson, the officers get as much enjoyment out of handing out the tickets as the kids have getting them.

"This is an opportunity for us to get out there and have a little fun and not just have the heavy work of enforcement all the time," Hanson said.

The department has 1,000 tickets to give away but are always looking for new partners to donate passes to help encourage the next generation of law-abiding citizens.

