CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The woman known as "South Park Susan" appeared before a judge for the first time Wednesday morning.

Back in October, Susan Westwood was captured on video harassing two African-American women in an apartment parking lot asking the two women if they belonged in SouthPark and demanding to know how much they paid in rent.

Following Westwood's first court appearance, the South Park resident is caught on camera dismissing the media.

"I'm represented by counsel," Westwood said after NBC Charlotte tried to speak with her. "I said leave me alone, I am represented by counsel."

When exiting the courtroom, Westwood turned around and gave the media the middle finger.

The original video shot on October 19 was shared more than 24,000 times.

According to the police report, a woman said she was physically assaulted and threatened with bodily injury by Westwood.

On October 30, police issued a misdemeanor warrant for misuse of the 911 system against Westwood, but officers were not able to find her. Police said Westwood falsely claimed people near her home were trying to break into nearby residences.

According to an incident report, Nancy Westwood, the suspect's mother, reached out to police in Sunset Beach, North Carolina, and expressed concern for her daughter's safety after seeing a video of her on national news.