CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bicyclist died after being hit by a car last week, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

It happened at 12:30 a.m. on November 21 in the 100 block of E. Morehead St.

CMPD said Matthew Nicholas Hoffman, who was riding on a Lime bike, made a right turn then abruptly turned back left into the roadway and into the path of an SUV.

Paramedics rushed Hoffman to the hospital. He later on November 25.

Investigators said Hoffman wasn't wearing a helmet, and alcohol was a suspected contributing factor.

The driver of the SUV stayed on scene and was not hurt. So far, no charges have been filed.

