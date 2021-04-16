Matt Perez remembered Iowa State Trooper Jim Smith, who was shot and killed on April 9 during a standoff in Grundy Center, Iowa.

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — You can watch the full funeral service on YouTube lower in this article

Family, friends and community members celebrated the life of Iowa State Trooper Sgt. Jim Smith at his funeral Friday at Independence Community High School.

Among the speakers were current and former pastors from his church, Jesup Bible Fellowship, along with fellow law enforcement officers.

"Our faith teaches us that in our suffering God is with us," Iowa State Patrol Col. Nathan Fulk said during the service. "Jim's priorities were faith, family and his commitment to public service in his community."

"We're hurting but we're not broken. We are struggling but we're not lost. We're deeply saddened but we will work to find peace in the days ahead."

Smith, who had been with the Patrol for 27 years, was shot and killed on April 9 during a standoff in Grundy Center.

Pastor Matt Perez, now a pastor in North Carolina but the former Lead Pastor at Jesup Bible Fellowship, said the following:

"Jim loved the Lord. He loved his family. He loved his job. He loved his Savior. He was as you have heard as genuine and real behind closed doors as he was in front of an audience. He was, as has been said, the real deal. He loved the Lord and it showed. So I feel like I have the easy job today, sharing about God and Jim. It's each of you who have worked with him, worship with him, lived with him, served with him, loved him, that will have the hardest job. Because you'll have to carry on after today. Surrounded by the daily reminders of Jim, as you pick up the pieces of your life, look to persevere and try to make sense of a tragic event."

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered flags to fly at half-staff Friday in honor of Smith.

"The thoughts and prayers of a grateful state are with everyone who knew and loved him, including his brothers and sisters of the Iowa State Patrol," she said in a statement. "Sgt. Smith leaves behind a distinguished legacy service to our state and his selfless sacrifice in defense of the innocent will never be forgotten."

Those who knew and worked with Smith are still reeling from the news of his death.

"You always know that it's a possibility and that could happen at that at any time, but it's always still a terrible shock,” retired Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Doug Rupe said.

Rupe worked with Smith, who at the time was a trooper, for six years.

He said Smith was one of the best when it came to tactical operations—so good in fact, even those who outranked Smith looked to him when difficult situations arose.

"He didn't outrank anybody and yet he was the team leader and there was no question about it,” Rupe said.

Smith was the leader of the Area C Tactical Response Team, one of four Iowa State Patrol Tactical Response Units throughout the state.

"I would have stacked Jim up against anybody when it comes to planning an entry and leading it and doing it,” Rupe said.

Smith is also remembered as a devoted Christian within his church community.

Martin Hubbard went to church with Smith for years and remembers him for his strong faith and the powerful sermons he gave at Jesup Bible Fellowship.

Knowing that Smith was so dedicated to his church put Hubbard at peace.

"One of the things about being a Christian is that you know when the end comes here on earth that you're going to be in a lot better place," Hubbard said. "Reading Revelation and what it's gonna be like, it just blows your mind."

The late sergeant's family said they intend to establish a memorial scholarship in memory of Smith.

