COLUMBIA, S.C. — Vice-President Mike Pence is in Columbia Thursday to tour an opportunity zone with Sen. Tim Scott.

The pair will tour a 23-acre property right beside Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road, where both Pence and Scott are expected to make remarks around 12:30 p.m.

The Meeting Place Church bought the opportunity zone property in 2017. Since then, Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8 opened in a former theater location adjacent to Columbia Place Mall. The multiplex features 8 screens, digital projection, Dolby 7.1 sound, large luxury rockers and $8 ticket prices.

The redevelopment is a collaboration between Spotlight Cinemas and The Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia.

The property is located in a South Carolina Opportunity Zone -- part of a community development program created by Congress to encourage long-term private investments in economically distressed communities across the U.S. Those zones were included in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that were a provision introduced by Sen. Scott.

The Meeting Place Church's goal was to create a spiritual meeting place as well as a source of economic growth.