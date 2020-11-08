I-85 shutdown following major accident involving fire engines & tractor trailers

The southbound lanes of I-85 near exit 79 in Rowan County are not expected to open until later Tuesday morning following the crash.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 were shutdown Tuesday morning following a major crash.

Rowan County Emergency Dispatch said several fire trucks were on the scene of an accident involving a tractor trailer when the trucks were struck by a second tractor trailer.

A closer look at the major traffic accident on SB I-85 just north of #salisbury #wcnc #wakeupclt pic.twitter.com/tL0WYMjGDM — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) August 11, 2020

The first accident happened around 2:45 a.m. near exit 79 just north of Salisbury in Rowan County. As emergency personnel were responding to the scene, a second tractor trailer slammed into several of the trucks.

Rowan County Emergency Dispatch said no emergency personnel were injured in the crash. A truck driver was transported to Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center.

One 18 wheeler crashes and as emergency workers come to work that AX another 18 wheeler hits at least two emergency vehicles in Rowan Co. #wcnc #clttraffic #wakeupclt #breaking pic.twitter.com/Jk6onQ7dTX — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) August 11, 2020