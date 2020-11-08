I-85 shutdown following major accident involving fire engines & tractor trailers

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 85 were shutdown Tuesday morning following a major crash.
Rowan County Emergency Dispatch said several fire trucks were on the scene of an accident involving a tractor trailer when the trucks were struck by a second tractor trailer.
The first accident happened around 2:45 a.m. near exit 79 just north of Salisbury in Rowan County. As emergency personnel were responding to the scene, a second tractor trailer slammed into several of the trucks.
Rowan County Emergency Dispatch said no emergency personnel were injured in the crash. A truck driver was transported to Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center.
The southbound lanes of I-85 are expected to remain closed until at least 8 a.m. Tuesday.