CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

At least three people were shot on UNC Charlotte's campus Tuesday afternoon, and one suspect is in custody, according to police.

Here's what is happening:

7:00 p.m. -- U.S. Representative Richard Hudson releases a statement:

6:59 p.m. -- Tweet from Gov. Roy Cooper's account: "Governor Cooper has been briefed by state law enforcement officials on UNC-Charlotte and is continuing to monitor the situation. Individuals in Charlotte should stay safe and listen to local officials."

“Renee and I are heartbroken to see this violence in our community and at my alma mater. We are grateful for the quick and selfless action of first responders and police. Our thoughts and prayers are with victims, their families, and the entire 49er community. I will continue to monitor the situation and pray for the safety of all on campus.”

6:51 p.m. -- CATS: "LYNX Blue Line trains will have end of line service at McCullough Station due to an incident on UNC-Charlotte campus. A bus bridge is being put in place between McCullough and JW Clay Boulevard Stations."

6:47 p.m. -- Medic confirms two victims dead at the scene, two being treated for life-threatening injuries, and two with non-life-threatening injuries.

6:43 p.m. -- UNCC OEM tweeted a NinerAlert: "Buildings being swept by law enforcement. Law enforcement is individually sweeping buildings on campus. Follow officer commands."

6:16 p.m. -- Xavier Walton says three people were shot, according to police. "Not sure the extent of those injuries. Or if they are students from @unccharlotte."

6:04 p.m. -- UNCC OEM tweets a NinerAlert: "Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage."

5:50 p.m. -- UNCC OEM tweets out a NinerAlert: "Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and http://emergency.uncc.edu"

