WATCH: Protests over death of George Floyd continue in Charlotte

For the third night in a row, protesters are taking to the streets of Charlotte after the Minneapolis death of George Floyd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For a third consecutive night, protesters in Charlotte have gathered to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Both Friday and Saturday night, protests that started as peaceful escalated as the night went on. Eventually, flashbangs, tear gas, and pepper spray would be used to try and disperse crowds.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says 30 people were arrested Saturday night as a result of "violent riots," six of them in possession of firearms. Fifteen people had been arrested the night prior.

Ahead of the second night of protests, a State of Emergency had been declared in Charlotte.

Here are live updates from Sunday's protest in Charlotte.

Real-time updates of protests in Charlotte:

7:20 p.m.

A WCNC Charlotte photographer captures video showing CMPD making an arrest. It's not known at this time why the person was arrested but is believed to be in connection to the protests.

7:15 p.m.

CMPD confirms a large group of protesters is marching on Caldwell Street. CMPD officers are escorting the protesters.

Protesters previously tried to access I-277, like many did Saturday night, but police blocked protesters from the ramps.