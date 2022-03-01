Supreme Court protects GOP right to defend North Carolina voter ID law

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-1 in favor of North Carolina republicans' right to defend a 2018 voter ID law in court.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The United States Supreme court ruled Thursday that two North Carolina state legislators have the right to defend a 2018 voter ID law that has been challenged by the NAACP.

The current measure is currently blocked by a state court injunction.

The North Carolina General Assembly led by President pro Tempore Philip E. Berger and House Speaker Timothy Moore has garnered legal support from SCOTUS to step in to defend a law they claim Attorney General Josh Stein is not doing enough to protect.

Now, republican lawmakers have the power to protect their law in federal court.

In 2018, North Carolina voted to pass an amendment to the state constitution requiring photo-ID for in-person voting. People would still be able to vote via provisional ballot if they later show proof of photo-ID to the county board of elections.

The NAACP sued that the law intentionally discriminates against minorities, making it more difficult for African American and Latino voters to cast their ballot.

While republicans have earned the right to defend their law in place of Attorney General Stein at the federal level, a North Carolina Superior Court ruling would also have to be overturned in order for the law to be enforced next election cycle





