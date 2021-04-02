Local cyclist owns world record for 'Everesting'

27-year-old Sean Gardner climbed over 29,000 feet in under seven hours

Even as someone who's ridden a bike all around the world -- for Charlotte's Sean Gardner -- there's no place like home.

"What I find motivates me to get out of bed every morning is exploration," he said.

Though he's ridden across Europe, Canada and Central America, the roads of North Carolina suit the 27-year-old electrical engineer just fine, and he sometimes rides them 100 miles at a time.

"Honestly I find the biggest pleasure is exploring the roads in my back yard," he said.

Like many -- Gardner started riding a bike when he was young.

"It was on training wheels in the parking lot across from my house," said Gardner, who grew up in the Richmond, Virginia area.

He took to competitive cycling in college at Virginia Tech -- and while he works full time -- it's more than just a hobby.

"To put it in baseball terms, in the minor leagues," he said.

Which makes what he accomplished even more remarkable.

Gardner is the world record holder for "Everesting."

"You can either cycle or run the equivalanet of Mount Everest," Gardner explained, "which his just over 29,000 feet."

The participation in this solo event has skyrockted during the pandemic -- with some of the best cyclists in the world participating.

But only one of them can call themselves the best in the world -- Gardner. And it's garnered quite a bit of attention in the cycling world.

"It's pretty crazy," he said.

You might have to be crazy to try it.

Gardner did one 600-foot climb about 53-consecutive times in Virginia, before moving to North Carolina.

His first attempt he came up about 20 minutes short.

"I guess that was close enough that people peer pressured me to go for it to a second time," he said.

With some dietary changes -- Sean set out up the hill again in September.

This time his pacing was better than perfect.

"I was probably 1-2 seconds ahead each lap which adds up to a few minutes at the end," he said.

Not only did Sean set the world record -- climbing over 29,000 feet in 6 hours, 59 minutes and 38 seconds -- he's the first to do it in under seven hours.

He estimates he consumed eight or nine Pop Tarts, and 800 grams of sugar throughout the exercise, while burning over 8,000 calories.

"I can definitely say I won't try it before someone else takes it," said Gardner.

Some of the best have tried -- including Tour De France winner Alberto Contador -- but the world record is still with Sean here in Charlotte.