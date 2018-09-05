“Two more inches to the right and this would be a completely different story,” Steven Brantley explained.

Brantley was traveling with precious cargo. His two kids, ages four and five, were on the way home from a fishing trip Sunday afternoon.

“We’d come over a hill, and we saw this white truck going kind of towards the center line,” he recalled. Brantley said the truck had to be going 80 to 90 mph on a road with a 45 mph speed limit. The truck crashed into his vehicle.

“The mirror just exploded,” he said.

After making sure the kids were okay, Brantley pulled off to the side of the road to exchange information. That's when he looked in his rearview mirror.

“All I could see was black plumes of smoke coming out of their truck as they were trying to get away.”

Hit and run crashes are on the rise nationwide according to AAA. 2,049 people were killed in 2016. 65 percent of victims were walking or on bikes.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are still investigating the April 17th hit and run that nearly claimed the life of a Charlotte father and his four-year-old son. They were run over by thieves who stole a case of beer at Harris Teeter on Rea Road. The child’s mother is still pleading for information.

“This could have been your spouse, your child that this happened to. And next time may not be as fortunate,” Amber Green said.

That is why Steven Brantley wants the driver in his crash caught. It’s not about the money to repair his mirror or chipped paint. He said it’s about the driver’s recklessness and total disregard for the safety of families out on the road.

“All the glass from this mirror would have gone right in her face,” he said.

Brantley describes the vehicle as a large, white, diesel pickup truck. He thinks the driver was distracted.

The family is offering a $200 reward.

© 2018 WCNC