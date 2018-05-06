LENOIR CITY, TN -- Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) confirmed a man who died after a boat capsized Saturday near the Fort Loudoun Dam was from Denver, North Carolina.

Officials said 23-year-old A.J. Re' was killed in the accident. Donald McCorkle, 49, was driving the boat and Clint McCorkle, 22, was a passenger, according to authorities. The McCorkles, who were hurt in the accident, are from Lincolnton.

Investigators said the three men were boating on the Tennessee River headed toward the dam. Ten of the dam's floodgates were spilling, but the men were going toward one of the gates that wasn't being discharged, according to TWRA.

Officials said the boat got too close to the dam, and the force of the discharged water pulled the boat beneath the surface. Witnesses told TWRA when the boat came back to the surface, it was sideways, and the boaters were in the water.

"It’ll grab the boat and take it under from there," said Anthony Chitwood with TWRA. "Your boat doesn’t gain as much traction when you engage your propeller. It’s not going to behave typical of the way you’re used to your boat handling."

Nearby fisherman helped rescue the three men in the water, according to TWRA. Witnesses said the men were all wearing life jackets when the boat went underwater, but when they surfaced, none of them had on the vests. Investigators believed the force of the water tore the life jackets off the victims.

Chitwood's been on the job for 13 years. He said the TWRA sees about one rescue at a dam across the state every year.

"As it starts to warm up, the water is more oxygen rich up there, and people have the belief that’s where they have to go to catch the big fish," said Chitwood. "There’s dozens of boats every day up here fishing. Overall, I would say it’s a safe activity but you can make poor decisions and put yourself in jeopardy from time to time."

TWRA still has not been able to recover the boat.

